GOOD LUCK, HUMANS
Good Luck, Humans landed at Greenbelt 5 this past week, celebrating the opening of its pop-up shop with a gathering of friends on 18 July. Located in the Filipino Zone on the second floor, and to the tune of B-52’s “Rock Lobster,” Good Luck, Humans’ founder Apol Massebieau opened the pop-up doors with a spray of 400 prosperity coins from Mons Romulo, organizer of Katutubo Market.
Prior to this, daughter Lilou Massebieau sprinkled the shop’s corners with salt, brought by Jo Ann Bitagcol, the designer behind the clothing line Bitagcol. As well-wishers entered, they were greeted by a waving lucky cat, gifted by Yoya Gueco-Verdier, who had recently concluded her own pop-up shop for Yoya in the same zone.
“The idea for these lucky rituals really came from Yoya,” says Apol. “They’re fun! Who doesn’t like a bit of magic? More than anything, though, I really wanted happy people to come and bless the space with their energy. I want their juju to stay and make the space come alive.”
Guests ate, drank and indulged in a bit of dancing right inside the mall. After a few dance moves, e-commerce maven and ITOOH online furniture shop founder Andrew Bercasio remarked, “The space has a dark, artsy vibe.” Black rugs on a bare concrete floor, edgy art on the walls and a Trek Valdizno metal sculpture in the middle of everything certainly make you take a second look.
The collection boasts carefully handcrafted clothing. The brand specializes in textural experiments with fabric, using hand-smocking techniques to manipulate textiles into interesting shapes — pleats, honeycombs, weaves and flowers. They then transform these textures into clothing suitable for daily wear.
“I’m really into layering right now,” says Apol. Their latest items include bibs and bib dresses, pieces you can throw over a dress or pair with pants and a shirt. She adds, “They’re great for adding a little extra something to your everyday wardrobe.”
To keep things fresh and up-to-date, Good Luck, Humans promises regular drops of new items at the pop-up store, located in front of Italianni’s. The store will remain open only until 30 September, so be sure to visit!