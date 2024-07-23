Good Luck, Humans landed at Greenbelt 5 this past week, celebrating the opening of its pop-up shop with a gathering of friends on 18 July. Located in the Filipino Zone on the second floor, and to the tune of B-52’s “Rock Lobster,” Good Luck, Humans’ founder Apol Massebieau opened the pop-up doors with a spray of 400 prosperity coins from Mons Romulo, organizer of Katutubo Market.

Prior to this, daughter Lilou Massebieau sprinkled the shop’s corners with salt, brought by Jo Ann Bitagcol, the designer behind the clothing line Bitagcol. As well-wishers entered, they were greeted by a waving lucky cat, gifted by Yoya Gueco-Verdier, who had recently concluded her own pop-up shop for Yoya in the same zone.

“The idea for these lucky rituals really came from Yoya,” says Apol. “They’re fun! Who doesn’t like a bit of magic? More than anything, though, I really wanted happy people to come and bless the space with their energy. I want their juju to stay and make the space come alive.”