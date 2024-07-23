Follow in Mabini’s footsteps, Marcos tells youth

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Filipino youth on Tuesday to emulate the life and legacy of Apolinario Mabini, the revered Filipino revolutionary and statesman.

Marcos made the remarks in his speech at the Apolinario Mabini Shrine in Tanauan, Batangas, on the hero’s 160th birth anniversary, the day after the Chief Executive gave his third State of the Nation Address.

In his speech, the President stressed the importance of understanding Mabini’s political and social philosophies as a catalyst for contributing to the nation’s progress.

“I call upon the Filipino youth today to use the life of Apolinario Mabini as an inspiration and example to persevere in life. May the younger generations better understand his political and social philosophies,” Marcos said.

“Mabini proves the idea that each of us has the ability to make a difference and to forge our own path to success, despite any hardships or challenges we may face,” he added.

The President underscored the significance of Mabini’s example in inspiring young Filipinos to overcome adversity and strive for excellence.

He expressed his hope that the younger generation would be inspired to become productive members of a more humane and united society in line with Mabini’s vision for the Philippines.

Marcos reminisced about the life of “Ang Dakilang Paralitiko” (The Sublime Paralytic), highlighting Mabini’s early years and his dedication to his studies, which led him to become the brains of the Katipunan, the revolutionary organization that fought against Spanish and later American rule.