Euro biz group appreciates PBBM’s ‘impressive’ SONA

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines appreciates what it calls forward-looking and comprehensive State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, maintaining that it recognizes the administration's continued efforts to address critical issues and foster a thriving economic environment in the Philippines.

In a statement on Tuesday, ECCP President Paulo Duarte said his group was encouraged by the President’s emphasis on key priorities, including boosting the agriculture sector, advancing environmental protection and the fight against climate change, promoting industry growth, accelerating infrastructure development and digital transformation, advancing human capital development, promoting job generation, and ensuring social welfare and protection.

"The chamber recognizes the administration's commitment to fostering a robust economic environment through significant reforms and initiatives. The implementation of green lanes and the modernization of government procurement processes are substantial strides toward enhancing the ease of doing business in the Philippines,” he said.

“We also appreciate the emphasis on healthcare and education. The ECCP firmly believes that continued investment in health and education is crucial for developing human capital, which is key for sustained economic growth. Furthermore, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the government to ensure sustainable growth and competitiveness in the region," Duarte further added.

According to Duarte, they are also optimistic about seeing even more tangible results soon with the administration’s investment-led growth strategy and ongoing roadshows.

He said the signing of Republic Act No. 12009, which modernizes government procurement, exemplifies the administration’s commitment to transparency and efficiency.

“To further solidify the Philippines’ position on the global stage, it is crucial to sustain investments in both hard and soft infrastructure. We are pleased with the administration’s push for enhanced digital and physical connectivity, highlighting the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and the effective implementation of the Build, Better, More program,” Duarte noted.

On the other hand, the ECCP chief stressed that Marcos Jr’s focus on resolving right-of-way issues is key to ensuring timely completion of projects and robust infrastructure development.

However, the ECCP president said his group looks forward to the materialization of the government's digitization efforts, including the National Cybersecurity Plan, the ethical development of artificial intelligence (AI), and the establishment of a National Fiber Backbone.

By prioritizing digital infrastructure, the Philippines can foster a more inclusive digital economy and keep pace with modernization, according to Duarte.

EV advancements

“In light of the administration’s progressive agenda, the Chamber encourages the government to place great emphasis on advancing the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the Philippines and establishing a reliable EV charging station network,” he said.

However, Duarte said to foster sustainable transportation practices, it is imperative to establish targeted tariff policies that incentivize the adoption of EVs, among many expectations anchored on the President’s speech.

“The ECCP looks forward to collaborating with the Philippine government and stakeholders to further improve the country’s business climate through initiatives that enhance regional and global market integration, improve competitiveness, promote increased investments, and facilitate the twin green and digital transitions,” the ECCP chief concluded.