Escudero wants more worker-centered legislation

The upper chamber will focus on crafting policies and laws that would ease the burden of overworked and underpaid Filipinos, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said, noting these will be given priority under his leadership.

Escudero called for a shift in priorities to address immediate needs and challenges confronted by the public.

He said his leadership is envisioning a Senate that bridges social divides and builds a path to prosperity for every Filipino.”

“Our people are overworked, underpaid, and overburdened. A comfortable life has eluded them for generations,” Escudero lamented.

“Their dreams and struggles, more than any policy paper, provide what our legislative agenda should contain and inspire us to work hard,” he further stressed.

Escudero pointed out that most of the enacted laws are primarily benefitting huge businesses, leaving the general population behind.

“I have noticed that we have passed a raft of laws that ease the burden on big business, even ease of paying taxes, at ease of unloading bad loans, we have that,” he said.

Citing more observations, Escudero asked? “Why there are no laws that would ease commuting and connecting? Ease of finishing school and finding work? Ease of healthcare for the sick? Ease of acquiring justice? Ease of growing food and feeding our families?”

Hence, he called for a fundamental change in lawmaking priorities, ensuring that every law and budget decision will be made “with the best interests of Filipino people in mind.”

No half-bake bills

Escudero detailed the Senate’s meticulous approach to lawmaking, including trimming lengthy provisions, reducing projected costs, testing for constitutionality, and addressing stakeholders’ concerns.

“We do this because legislative haste often leads to time and resources wasted. Bills that are not forged in the fire of debate often come out half-baked. And these eventually require remedial sequels,” he said.

Escudero assured the Senate will only pass “well-crafted” measures.

“To write laws is not the only duty of the Senate. It also has the duty to right wrong policies. To this end, irregularities were probed, aid was provided, and justice was pursued without letup,” he said.

Also, Escudero reaffirmed the Senate’s independence “that is driven by debate and committed to scrutinizing government proposals without external influence.”

“We embrace the full ventilation of views, either in contra or in conformity, whether by those in the majority or in the minority. But at the end of the day, we vote. We divide the house on issues, out of policy differences, never letting politics permanently divide us. This is the Senate the people need at this point in our history,” he said.