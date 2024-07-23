Enchong Dee open to BL roles, names desired co-stars

Enchong Dee celebrates 18 years in show business, and one surprise he announces is his openness to doing BL (Boys’ Love) themed projects.

The actor boldly named his preferred actors to share a scene with in a BL project, and his choices amazed the entertainment media.

“If ever na mabibigyan ng chance (If ever given the chance), ayun si Kuya Echo (Jericho Rosales), Dingdong Dantes, Piolo Pascual and Alden Richards -- all these amazing brilliant actors,” Enchong said.

Enchong added that as an actor, he also pitches ideas for future projects that might help his career and provide jobs for his co-actors.

“Alam mo, baka pwede si Kuya Echo. Si Jericho Rosales kasi nagkita kami sa isang party and andami nya sinasabing concepts. Di ko alam kung nakainom na siya, napanood nya kasi ‘yung Elise na appreciate nya daw ang performance ko. In my head, sinabi ko rin, ‘hoy baka next time may project ka dyan, isama mo ako or baka may extra budget ka, ikaw na mag produce nito (You know, maybe Kuya Echo. I met Jericho Rosales at a party and he was sharing a lot of concepts. I don’t know if he had been drinking. He watched Elise and said he appreciated my performance. In my head, I also said, ‘Hey, maybe next time you have a project, include me, or if you have extra budget, you can produce this),” he said.

The actor also shared that before the BL wave in movies and content creation, he had this idea that never got the green light.

“Actually, prior to all this BL, lumapit na ako kay Chris Gazmin (a Star Cinema executive) nilatag ko sa kanya ‘yan. This was even before Call Me by Your Name, pero ewan ko I guess I was just a small voice back then. I have nothing against him pero the fact that I have this intuition next time pakikinggan ko na (Actually, prior to all this BL trend, I already approached Chris Gazmin [a Star Cinema executive], and pitched this idea to him. This was even before Call Me by Your Name, but I guess I was just a small voice back then. I have nothing against him, but the fact that I had this intuition, next time I will listen to myself),” he said.

Enchong believes that Filipinos are far more creative in terms of content creation.

“After that Thai BL took over, alam mo ‘yun sayang tayo na sana nauna eh (You know, it’s a pity that we didn’t get there first). Let’s be honest I got to immerse myself in Thai production. Mas magaling tayo sa kanila sa kwento. Sa shots kayang-kaya natin eh (We’re better than them in terms of storytelling. We can definitely handle the shots),” he added.