Eala now world No. 143

Following her recent twin triumph in Spain. Alex Eala saw her world rating hit No. 143.

Eala, 19, moved up 12 places from her previous best rank of No. 155 in the Women’s Tennis Association after winning the women’s singles and doubles titles in the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Peña Vitoriana Tennis Club over the weekend.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate teamed up with Estelle Cascino of France and defeated Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria and Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4, in the doubles last Saturday before Eala dispatched Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva of Andorra, 6-4, 6-4, in the women’s singles championship game on Sunday.

Winning a W100 tournament and clinching the singles and doubles events in the same event has been the biggest highlight of Eala’s career since turning professional in 2020.

“Securing my biggest titles yet in both singles and doubles is a fairytale finish, and I’m overwhelmed with emotion. This will always have a special place in my heart, and I leave here with a pocket full of great memories and the will to work harder,” Eala said.

Despite the big feats, Eala returns to the tennis court as she is competing against Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria in the Round of 32 of the Polish Open in Warsaw as of press time.

Eala is seeded at fourth in this tournament as she now aims to win another title in the WTA circuit.

So far, Eala won all her five singles titles and three doubles crowns in the International Tennis Federation Women’s World Tennis Tour.