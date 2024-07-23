DSWD on red alert for Carina; aid dispatch ready

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) has been placed on red alert status as the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), enhanced by Typhoon Carina, continues to bring rain to many parts of Luzon and the Visayas. This was announced by an official from the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) on Tuesday, July 23.

“Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered the DRCC and the DSWD Field Offices (FOs) to be on the highest level of readiness as ‘Habagat’ intensifies due to Typhoon Carina,” said Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson.

According to Dumlao, a red alert status means that all human and material resources are mobilized and available for duty and deployment.

The latest report from the DSWD-Disaster Response Operations Management, Information Center (DROMIC) indicates that the agency has provided an initial P190,124 worth of humanitarian assistance to affected areas in Regions 3 (Central Luzon), 5 (Bicol), and 6 (Western Visayas).

The National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), the DSWD’s logistics arm under the DRMG, is responsible for ensuring the replenishment and availability of food and non-food items (FNIs) for resource augmentation to DSWD FOs as needed.

“Our DSWD in Western Visayas has provided FNIs to families and individuals affected by the effects of Habagat and Typhoon Carina in Iloilo City,” Dumlao added.

All affected DSWD FOs are working closely with local government units (LGUs) and other concerned offices to provide significant updates and handle any augmentation requests.

As of the latest update, approximately 224 families, or 975 individuals, have been affected in Bataan, Pampanga, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Iloilo City. There are currently 46 families, or 152 individuals, taking temporary shelter in six evacuation centers across Central Luzon and Western Visayas.

“The DSWD currently maintains Php 2.5 billion worth of stockpiles and standby funds available for augmentation,” Dumlao said.

A total of 1,543,560 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) have been prepositioned in various warehouses and resource centers. Of these, 129,735 FFPs are at the NROC in Pasay City, 93,516 FFPs are at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City, and 442,125 FFPs are available at DSWD’s regional offices in Regions 3, 5, and 6.

Additionally, 878,184 FFPs are available in other DSWD FOs, which may be used to support the relief needs of affected families through inter-FO augmentation.