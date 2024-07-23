DOJ throws support behind POGO ban

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla said yesterday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s order to totally ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), delivered during his 3rd State of the Nation Address on Monday, 22 July, 2024, demonstrates the administration's strong commitment to administering justice effectively and fairly.

"Once again, the President's firm resolve to safeguard the rule of law and protect the most vulnerable members of society is crystal clear with his pronouncements and actions," Remulla said.

President Marcos instructed the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to ban all POGO activities effective Monday.

The President also directed the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to provide alternative livelihoods or other feasible sources of income for Filipino workers who will be displaced by the prohibition of POGOs.

At the same time, President Marcos emphasized that his administration’s holistic anti-illegal drug campaign will continue relentlessly, focusing on established and effective strategies without the need for violence.

President Marcos noted that around P44 billion worth of illegal drugs had been confiscated in more than 71,500 drug operations during his term, resulting in the arrest of over 97,000 drug personalities, proving that the "bloodless drug war" is working.

Remulla added, "Let us all work together alongside our President in making the nation more progressive than ever."