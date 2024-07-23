DoJ rolls out prosecutors’ survivorship benefits

The Department of Justice (DoJ) began distributing survivorship benefits to the first batch of the families of deceased prosecutors qualified under Republic Act 11643 yesterday.

DoJ Undersecretary Frederick A. Vida, along with other officials, led the Ceremonial Commencement of Receiving Survivorship Benefits for the first batch of qualified beneficiaries.

RA 11643, also known as the Act Granting Survivorship Benefits to the Surviving Legitimate Spouse and Dependent Children of a Deceased Retired Member of the National Prosecution Service (NPS), appropriates funds for this purpose.

Around 25 qualified beneficiaries received their survivorship benefits in the form of checks from 1 Jan. to 31 July 2024.

“We always address our fellow workers in the DoJ as ‘family.’ Justice dictates that we materialize this by extending our respect, love, and support to their orphaned family members,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 11643 were ratified by Remulla on 27 October 2023.

“Our commitment to honoring our prosecutors goes beyond life, considering they have sacrificed so much in the administration of the criminal justice system,” he emphasized.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 11643 were ratified by Remulla on 27 October 2023, reflecting the Marcos administration’s efforts to provide adequate and just compensation to government prosecutors whose duties are filled with stress and risk.