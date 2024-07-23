DoJ backs firm stance on POGO ban, drug policy

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla affirmed on Tuesday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to completely ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) demonstrated the administration’s commitment to administer justice effectively and fairly.

In his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Monday, the President instructed the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to end all POGO activities effective immediately.

Additionally, the President tasked the Department of Labor and Employment to provide alternative livelihood options and other viable sources of income for Filipino workers to be affected by the POGO ban.

In his SoNA, Marcos also underscored his administration’s non-violent and comprehensive anti-illegal drugs campaign, which is focused on ed and effective strategies without resorting to extermination or killings.