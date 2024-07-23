DHSUD vows enhanced efforts

Following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Monday, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) pledged to intensify its efforts in addressing the country’s housing needs and advancing urban development.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the department is fully engaged in nationwide initiatives such as the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program and the urban renewal Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) project.

“We will further strengthen the implementation of the 4PH and the Pasig River rehabilitation project,” Acuzar said.

“There will be no slackening. We will redouble our efforts,” he added.

In his SoNA, Marcos challenged the Philippine bureaucracy and the entire nation to combat the “wrong and the bad” and uphold what is “right and good.”

“My beloved countrymen, let us always fight against wrong and evil. Let us always defend what is right and good. Let us always love the Philippines, let us always love the Filipino,” the President said.

Acuzar expressed his determination to translate this call into action at DHSUD, focusing on initiatives like the Pambansang Pabahay and PBBM projects.

“At DHSUD, we remain committed to addressing the housing needs of our less fortunate countrymen. This is our way of serving Filipino families,” he said.