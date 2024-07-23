CDC supports gov’t ban on POGOs

CLARK FREEPORT — The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) expressed its full support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the Philippines.

During his State Of the Nation Address (SoNA) Monday, President Marcos announced a total ban on all POGOs effective 22 July, citing that the grave abuse and disrespect to the country’s system and laws must stop.

CDC president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera said that the agency fully supports the President’s decision as part of its thrust in reinforcing dedication to public safety and legal integrity.

“The CDC supports the national government in curbing the growth of illegal POGO and related criminal activities. We have acted promptly following the Sun Valley Clark incident,” she said.

Aside from terminating the sub-lease agreements related to the Sun Valley incident, the CDC Board on June 8, 2023, unanimously approved Resolution No. OSM-06-04, Series of 2023 suspending the processing and acceptance of applications from POGO and their Business Process Outsourcing Service Providers wanting to do business in this Freeport.

“We stand with President Marcos in his commitment to eradicate illegal POGO operations. Our early actions reflect our dedication to safeguarding Clark’s integrity and ensuring community safety,” Devanadera said.