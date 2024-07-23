CCC lauds PBBM’s commitment to climate action

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) lauded the actions outlined by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered yesterday, 22 July.

President Marcos highlighted the pressing need for enhanced climate action and underscored the Philippines' proactive stance in advocating for climate responsibility and justice on a global scale.

"As we can see in all the world, weather events are, as have been predicted, getting more extreme, such as torrential rains that instantly shift to scorching heat waves or vice versa," he stated.

"Our country's geographical location makes us highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Precisely because of our inherent vulnerability, we are proactive advocates for heightened climate responsibility and justice on the global stage."

President Marcos announced a significant achievement for the country on the global climate arena: securing a seat on the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) Board and being selected as host country to that fund.

The LDF is an international financial mechanism designed to provide support to climate-vulnerable countries in their recovery efforts from climate change-related economic and non-economic loss and damage. The support is provided in the form of grants and concessional financing which can be accessed by eligible countries.

"This welcome development shall complement all our other climate adaptation and mitigation measures and give us a strong voice to access the needed financial assistance for climate-related initiatives and impacts," the President added.

The LDF Board is responsible for establishing the Fund's direction, managing its operations, and developing its work program. It consists of 26 members representing parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, which includes the Philippines, 12 developed, and 13 other developing countries.

The CCC welcomed the President's actions to enhance the country’s climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

“The CCC will ensure that the Philippines will remain at the forefront of global climate action. The President's support for climate-related initiatives is crucial to ensure a sustainable future for the Philippines and the rest of the world,” said CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje.

The CCC expresses its full support for the President’s climate agenda and is dedicated to work closely with government agencies, local government units, civil society organizations, and the private sector to implement the strategies outlined in the SONA.