BI collars two alien fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday revealed that its operatives have arrested two foreign nationals who were wanted in their home countries for separate crimes.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the foreign nationals as Kim Jinsu, a 41-year-old South Korean and Malik Dejoun Okojie, a 26-year-old American, who were apprehended last Thursday by agents from the Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit.

Kim was arrested in Pasay City, while Okojie was taken into custody at his home at Barangay Bagumpandan, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental province.

The South Korean is wanted in his country for violating narcotics control laws, allegedly leading a drug syndicate that smuggled millions of dollars-worth of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, synthetic drugs and ecstasy, immigration officials said.

Okojie is wanted in the United States on aggravated assault charges, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

Both men are being held at the agency’s detention facility in Taguig City pending deportation. Their passports have been canceled and they will be blacklisted upon their departure, preventing them from re-entering the Philippines.

“They will be deported after our board of commissioners has issued the orders for their summary deportation,” Tansingco said. “Afterwards, we will include them in our blacklist to prevent them from re-entering the Philippines.”