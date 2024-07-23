BFAR inaugurates P22-M aqua feed mill in Aurora

Baler, Aurora – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 3 recently inaugurated a P22-million aqua feed mill in Barangay Calabuanan.

BFAR National Director Isidro Velayo, Jr. highlighted the new aqua feed mill as a significant milestone for the local fisheries and aquaculture industry in Aurora. He emphasized its importance and contribution, noting its impressive production capacity of 1.60 metric tons per day during an average eight-hour operation.

Velayo stressed that this facility will ensure a steady supply of high-quality aqua feeds, benefiting local aquaculture operations and enhancing the overall efficiency of the value chain.

Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz explained the rationale behind establishing the feed mill. He noted that this is the first government-run aqua feed mill in the country, with P17 million allocated for infrastructure and an additional P5 million for initial operating expenses. The project was funded by the Department of Agriculture-BFAR and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI), with the land provided by the provincial government.

Municipal Administrator Vincent Paladio, in his welcome speech, highlighted the facility's importance for the local community and its potential to boost the livelihood of many fisherfolk.

Reynante Tolentino, Jr., the representative of the Governor of Aurora, emphasized the provincial government's support for initiatives that aim to enhance food security and economic growth in the region.

This feed mill is part of a broader strategy to improve the overall value chain in Aurora. Three recent livelihood interventions aim to complement these improvements: the 62-foot handline fishing boat, the installation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bangus cages, and the establishment of a community-based larval rearing facility.

Provincial Agriculturist Arnold Novicio, BFAR 4A Regional Director Sammy Malvas, BFAR 12 Assistant Regional Director Omar Sabal, and BFAR Assistant Director for Administrative Services Zaldy Perez also attended the event.