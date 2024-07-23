BBM speech reminds us to expect

It is one of the most anticipated events every year. Though not a complete holiday for many, its impact transcends every special day of celebration as Filipinos eagerly await the government’s plans and vision for the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) elicited a wide range of reactions from various sectors of society as the speech unfolded. Though we’re used to rhetoric, some valid points must be appreciated.

It was a well-crafted, straightforward speech, delivered primarily in Tagalog to make it resonate with the people. As always, it was a long speech, which might have been longer had the President not fine-tuned details at the last minute. Due to space constraints, I will only mention the things that I found interesting.

The speech began with a practical acknowledgment that despite the economic growth, the promised P20 per kilo of rice during the campaign might not be achievable.

The President was humbled by the fact that while the Philippines is one of the best-performing Asian economies, this means little to ordinary folks facing the high cost of rice, ranging from P45 to P60 per kilo in the market. Additionally, side dishes and commodity prices are affected by inflation.

However, there is no need for Mr. Marcos to despair. Most Filipinos know that many promises made by politicians during an election campaign are meant to be broken and that these were merely spur-of-the-moment statements. So, he was not alone on this ship and should skip that part until the promise is fulfilled in succeeding SONAs.

For efforts to improve our well-being to be appreciated, developments and results must directly impact the grassroots. It does not always have to be in handouts or food; it can also come through direct services used in everyday life.

In his speech, the President stressed the government’s enhanced initiatives and support systems for all, including students, farmers, fishermen, teachers, and other laborers. The advancements underscored his administration’s commitment to effective governance, exemplified by the digital transformation of public services and the widespread implementation of free WiFi connectivity across the country.

Enhancing peace and order within society, primarily through the government’s emphasis on non-violent strategies in addressing the issue of drug abuse, would improve the well-being of the populace. By achieving a reduction in the overall crime rate and implementing more effective crime-solving methods, the President proved there is a viable alternative to the previous administration’s aggressive “war on drugs” without having to resort to extreme measures.

The government’s aggressive focus on infrastructure development, business-friendly policies, strategic investments, and proactive export promotions are all designed to stimulate jobs creation and drive sustained economic growth.

Other positive points included the contribution of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), which was $377 billion in the past year, PhilHealth doubling benefits for severe diseases like cancer and acute stroke, and increasing tourism receipts and investments.

Why must we listen to this monologue for over an hour? Because the SoNA serves as a crucial reminder for the public to maintain their expectations from the government and to stay informed about the progress and completion of essential initiatives and tasks.

The SoNA also serves as a platform for the President to outline his administration’s achievements and future initiatives for a specific year and for the duration of his term in office.

After a SoNA, it is usual for the opposition to give a response, often called “the true SoNA” or the “People’s SoNA,” to share their views on the President’s speech and present suggestions for improving governance, which may differ from those mentioned by the President.

One of the most applauded statements in the President’s speech was unsurprising: the country reasserted its territorial sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, that it was based on reality rather than a figment of the imagination. The President has been consistent in his stance on this one.

However, the bombshell came when the President declared that the Philippine Offshore Gambling Operators (POGO) would cease immediately due to the disorder they cause. The unexpected ban was met with thunderous applause and cheers. His decision practically supports the highly charged Senate hearings on illegal POGOs and the suspension of Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac.

Well, that’s a mic-drop moment for you.

