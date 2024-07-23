BBM address peaceful, says QCPD

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday announced that the conduct of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) has been generally peaceful.

QCPD chief Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said that the effective security measures that were implemented in and around the Batasang Pambansa were pivotal in carrying out a peaceful SoNA last Monday.

To recall, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed more than 20,000 personnel — with 3,591 coming from the QCPD — and established checkpoints and a coordinated traffic rerouting scheme with the local government of Quezon City, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and other agencies.

“We had zero major incidents reported,” Maranan said in a statement.

The QCPD chief also expressed gratitude to the Special Training Unit Quezon, the Quezon City local government led by Mayor Joy Belmonte, the PNP, the National Capital Region Police Office and other agencies for their contributions to the successful security operations.

Maranan also acknowledged the support of the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety, Traffic and Transport Management Department, Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Philippine Coast Guard.