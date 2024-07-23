Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez crowned Miss World Philippines 2024

Krishnah Marie Gravidez, a 23-year-old native of Baguio City, won the Miss World Philippines 2024 title during the pageant held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday evening, 19 July.

Wearing a blue and silver Filipiniana gown by Rian Fernandez, Gravidez also secured the Best in Gown award. She had previously won Best in Swimsuit and Miss Photogenic earlier in the contest.

Competing in beauty pageants is familiar to Gravidez, as she previously competed in Miss Universe Philippines 2023, where she finished in the Top 5 and earned a spot as the country’s candidate for Miss Charm Philippines 2023.

However, on 2 June, she announced via Instagram that she would withdraw from the Miss Charm International competition. The Baguio City native did not provide additional details regarding her decision.

Gravidez’s first pageant experience was in Santiago, Ilocos Sur, when she was six years old. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that during the talent portion, she performed a drama skit with a large stuffed toy, portraying her mother.

“My six-year-old self didn’t fully understand the moral of the drama or story. But now, as I’ve grown older, I’ve come to realize that it’s all about the sacrifices of our parents,” the newly crowned Miss World Philippines said.