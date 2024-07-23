Angara lets teachers focus on class opening

Newly installed Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara has temporarily deferred the submission of the Results-Based Performance Management System (RPMS) to let teachers focus on the opening of classes for school year 2024-2025.

Angara signed on Monday a memorandum extending the deadline of submission the ratings until September 2024, while deferring the implementation of the RPMS for all school-based personnel for school year 2024-2025.

Under the memorandum, the RPMS submission for SY 2023-2024 will be moved to September 15 for performance review and evaluation, and September 30, 2024 for performance rewarding and development planning.

For SY 2024-2025, all RPMS-related activities at the school level shall be deferred until further notice.

The adjustment was set to avoid consequences and possible grounds for disqualifications from monetary and non-monetary performance-related incentives such as step increments, training opportunities, promotion, and educational support, among others.

Meanwhile, for SY 2024-2025, all RPMS-related activities at the school level shall be deferred until further notice, including performance planning and commitment, monitoring, assessment, and evaluation of the school and individual personnel.

Angara noted that this is in response to the need for teaching and non-teaching personnel to focus on the preparations for the opening of classes for school year 2024-2025.

The DepEd chief has likewise instructed the Executive Committee of the DepEd to form a Task Force to review and study the implementation of RPMS at the school level for school year 2024-2025 to streamline, improve, and simplify its processes and requirements.

For non-school based personnel in the DepEd central office, regional offices, and schools division offices, the implementation of RPMS for fiscal year 2024 will proceed as planned.