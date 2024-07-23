Agri damage from ‘Carina’ now exceeds P79M

The onslaught of typhoon “Carina” has caused agricultural damage and losses valued at over P79 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Tuesday.

In the latest DA bulletin, production losses were estimated at P79.52 million, primarily affecting the Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga regions.

The affected crops included rice, corn, other high-value crops (HVC), and livestock, with a production loss volume of 392 metric tons (MT) and damage to 4,653 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas, impacting the livelihoods of 3,254 farmers.

Rice suffered the biggest production losses, amounting to P72.39 million from a volume loss of 215 MT, affecting 4,473-ha of farmland.

Oriental Mindoro was the hardest hit, with a value loss estimate of P30 million to P40 million.

Most of the damage and losses were to rice in the reproductive and maturity stages.

Meanwhile, 47-ha planted to high-value crops were affected by Carina, with a 156-MT volume loss totaling P4.20 million.

On the other hand, corn suffered a volume loss of 21-MT worth P2.85 million. The area affected was 132-ha.

Lastly, livestock and poultry registered losses of 2,323 head worth over P80,000. These included chicken, cattle, and swine.

Among the interventions, the DA will be implementing are the distribution of 72,174 bags of rice seeds, 39,546 bags of corn seeds, 59,600 pouches, and 1,966 kilograms of vegetable seeds; the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas; and the deployment of available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to indemnify affected farmers.

Carina is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, according to Pagasa.

Cagayan affected, too

Up north, the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that 96 individuals were evacuated on Tuesday morning.

The individuals belonged to 21 families whose residences were affected by the typhoon. The families were from the towns of Peñablanca, Gonzaga and Sta. Ana.

In Peñablanca, five families in Barangay Casi were evacuated, totaling 20 the number who sought refuge with relatives.

In Gonzaga, 64 individuals from 13 families in Barangays Amunitan, Paradise, Progressive and Flourishing fled to the evacuation center. In Sta. Ana, three families from Barangay Kapanikian were evacuated.

The different Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices are currently conducting rescue and monitoring operations in their respective areas of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Cagayan Tourism Office advised travelers and tourists to “exercise caution when traveling to and within Cagayan province. Avoid visiting tourism areas prone to rain-induced landslides and other low-lying areas susceptible to flooding.”

The office recommended the suspension of activities along the swelling Cagayan River and its tributaries, including swimming, boating, kayaking, river trekking, cruising, going to floating restaurants, and other related activities.