AFP vows strong defense of WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reaffirmed its commitment to uphold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive and defend the country’s territorial sovereignty, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. assured reporters on Tuesday the military will faithfully heed the President’s call, emphasizing that it was a duty upheld by all soldiers and a mandate that rallies the nation’s brave sons and daughters.

Brawner reiterated the AFP’s support for Marcos’s strategy to emphasize a peaceful and rules-based approach in the WPS, focusing on diplomatic solutions and the de-escalation of tensions. He underscored the AFP’s belief in maintaining the peace and stability through dialogue and adhering to international norms.

In his SoNA, Marcos underscored the reality of the WPS and committed to enhancing the country’s defense capabilities through self-reliance, international partnerships, and the diplomatic resolution of disputes.

Brawner expressed gratitude for the government’s backing of AFP modernization efforts and its vision of fostering security cooperation with allied nations.