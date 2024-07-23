A spring in problem solving

Japan, also through JICA, then unveiled massive financing for the public transport projects including nearly P100 billion for the Metro Manila Subway project which is considered among the key solution to the daily carmaggedons in the city.

It drafted a “dream plan” for improving travel in Metro Manila that consisted of short and long-term developments that is estimated to cost an overall P2.3 trillion.

Wasted productivity, experts said, represented lost opportunities in terms of earning extra income or spending more time with the family for a worker, while translating to missed output for the economy.

The social cost is also tremendous as instead of being at the office to start work, a worker is stuck in traffic.

Instead of being at home to take care of the children, a parent spends his time stuck on the roads.

More cars on the road also mean a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, which in turn could lead to health costs.

JICA reported that greenhouse gas emissions are expected to increase to 5.72 million tons a year in 2030, compared to 4.7 million tons a year in 2012.

Thus, investing in the improvement of mass transit in the country offers benefits that cut across livelihood but also address its deep social impact.

JICA’s study showed the demand for mass transit in Mega Manila would continue to grow reaching 7.4 million passengers a day by 2030.

Public transport accounts for 69 percent of the total number of trips taken in Metro Manila every day. Currently, buses and jeepneys take share in the mode of public transportation, accounting for 71 percent of trips.

In its proposed dream plan for 2030, the Japanese agency stressed the need for an integrated urban mass-transit network, with an efficient railway system making up a large part of the public transport mix.

JICA said railways should ideally take up a 41 percent share of the overall transport system, with jeeps and buses at 33 percent and cars at 26 percent.

Improving mass transit systems are “low-hanging fruits” that will be cost-effective and able to serve millions of commuters.

From dream to reality

Other feature of the JICA dream plan includes the building of new roads and expressways, improving accessibility to rail systems, modernizing of bus and jeepney fleets, and improving traffic enforcement and education.

JICA said the Philippines traffic program aims to cut traffic losses, earn revenues, and reduce pollution from greenhouse gas emissions.

The Philippines can save as much as P1.2 trillion in 2030: P1.9 billion a day or P570 billion a year from time cost savings and P2.1 billion a day or P630 billion a year from vehicle operating cost savings.

In addition to the savings, the government can also collect up to P119 billion a year in toll and fare revenue.

Meanwhile, commuters can expect to save P18 a day and cut their travel time by 49 minutes per trip.

The Department of Finance (DoF) said $1.5 billion worth of pipeline projects with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be rolled out from 2024 to 2025.

The DoF and JICA are also working toward executing four major loan agreements within the year.

JICA’s bigger involvement in the development thrust was discussed during a meeting between DoF Undersecretary for the International Finance Group (IFG) Joven Balbosa and JICA’s director general of Southeast-Asia and Pacific Department Hayakawa Yuho recently at the JICA Office in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, the DoF and JICA discussed the timeline and preparations required to facilitate the signing of the loan agreements for projects on maritime safety, roads and flood risk management, which are targeted before the end of the year.

Wider JICA involvement

After being part of the solution in solving the traffic problem, JICA expressed its plan to expand funding into other sectors that are in line with the Marcos administration’s development objectives, such as agriculture, education and health.