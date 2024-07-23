A spectacular fashion showcase and wedding exhibit

The show likewise brought together the best local design talents, presenting a diverse range of timeless bridal outfits that were enchantingly radiant.

It was the culmination of the two-day wedding exhibit, which offered attendees a comprehensive experience, including expert panels on the latest wedding trends and opportunities to connect with over 60 wedding suppliers. The event clearly catered to future brides and the wedding industry.

The event also celebrated 15 years of the resort, showcasing the property’s offerings such as room and reception packages and other amenities for dream weddings.

Amiable general manager Brian Connelly clearly conveyed the resort’s commitment to making dream weddings a memorable reality.