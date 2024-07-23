A spectacular fashion showcase and wedding exhibit

The Brides at Triton 2024 event at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark featured a fabulous fashion show titled “Timeless Ties.”
The much-anticipated affair, held in the majestic Triton Grand Ballroom, showcased elegant and sophisticated bridal creations from Cebu’s top designers.
Prior to presenting the bridal gowns, the highly anticipated show opened with the captivating high-end Bezza collection by Claudia Yeung, a Brazilian fashion designer and former model. The collection featured elegant and modern outfits in predominantly earth tones. Each piece was versatile, bridging modernity and tradition, and was described as hip and modern, catering to both formal and casual events. Bezza allows for a flawless transition from daywear to evening ensembles.
The show likewise brought together the best local design talents, presenting a diverse range of timeless bridal outfits that were enchantingly radiant.
It was the culmination of the two-day wedding exhibit, which offered attendees a comprehensive experience, including expert panels on the latest wedding trends and opportunities to connect with over 60 wedding suppliers. The event clearly catered to future brides and the wedding industry.
The event also celebrated 15 years of the resort, showcasing the property’s offerings such as room and reception packages and other amenities for dream weddings.
Amiable general manager Brian Connelly clearly conveyed the resort’s commitment to making dream weddings a memorable reality.