Año: WPS tension won't resolve on China's terms

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año emphasized that the Philippines will not agree to de-escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on China’s terms.

“Hindi tayo magpapaalam sa kanila (We will not ask permission from them),” Año said in an interview shortly after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address on Monday.

"Hindi totoo 'yan (That's not true)," Año said in response to China's foreign ministry's earlier remarks that the Philippines should seek permission whenever conducting resupply operations for troops at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. This comment followed the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea held on July 2 in Manila.

Año clarified that the primary objective of the country’s recent interaction with China through the BCM is to de-escalate tension in the West Philippine Sea.

“Ito ay isang understanding na pauhin natin ‘yung sitwasyon sa Ayungin Shoal para wala nang masaktan at para makapa-resupply tayo ng mga tropa sa (This is a mere understanding to ease the situation at the Ayungin Shoal so that no one will get hurt and we could resupply our troops stationed at) BRP Sierra Madre without giving out national interest quest to our sovereignty and protection of our sovereign right,” Año said.

He mentioned that the Philippines and China can always review the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

“It's an understanding. Wala siyang commitment. Hindi siya agreement (There is no commitment. It was not an agreement),” he stressed.

Año noted that the BCM would only push for peaceful resolutions between both nations over territorial disputes, "but not necessarily yield the country's sovereignty."