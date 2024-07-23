75 VPSG men guarding Sara recalled

Seventy-five personnel of the Vice Presidential Security Group have been recalled, Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed on Tuesday.

“I confirm that on 22 July 2024 an order was issued by the chief of the Philippine National Police relieving all 75 PNP Police and Security Group personnel who were assigned for my protection,” Duterte said in a press release.

Duterte, however, assured the public that the order would not impact on her duties as Vice President.

“My work continues unabated to serve our fellow Filipinos, especially those in remote and underserved communities across our nation,” she emphasized.

“I do hope, however, that with this latest directive from the Chief PNP, we will hear fewer complaints from the public about drug proliferation in the country, and that fewer people will become victims of various criminal activities,” the Vice President added.