4-pointer draws mixed reactions

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) coaches were divided over the idea of having a four-point shot starting the 49th season on 18 August.

Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel said he welcomes the idea of rewarding those who will knock down long bombs with four points as this will raise the levels of excitement and competition in the oldest professional league in Asia.

He branded the new innovation as a “welcome addition” that would force them to improve their shooting and extend their perimeter defense up to 27 feet, especially in the crucial stretch when the game is on the line.

“Maganda yan. It’s a welcome addition,” said Cardel, whose team made a lot of heads turn following a strong run in the previous Philippine Cup.

“The four-point shot is an option that we, coaches, can use in crucial situations. Now, we have to improve our shooting and extend our defense to prevent other teams from hitting the four-point shots.”

NLEX coach Jong Uichico agrees, saying that the four-point shot will give fans something to look forward to as the coming Governors’ Cup will feature imports who are capable of hitting long bombs.

“It is something that fans will look forward to. We will give it a try,” said Uichico, who replaced Frankie Lim as head coach during the off-season.

For TNT Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes, there’s always a first time for everything.

“I don’t know if it will work,” the outspoken mentor said in a message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“But at least the league is now trying out new things.”

The concept of a four-point shot was used during the past two editions of the All-Star Game. Aside from raising the level of excitement in the exhibition match, the ultimate goal of having a four-point shot was to enhance the shooting ability of the Filipinos to make them at par with their taller, heftier foes in the international arena.

The use of a four-point shot was on full display in the previous All-Star Game in which Robert Bolick knocked down a five-point play in the last 17.8 seconds that allowed Team Mark to forge a 140-140 draw with Team Japeth in the previous All-Star Game in Bacolod City.

The PBA board of governors, however, formally adopted the four-point shot during its board meeting in Osaka on Monday.

But Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone — a known basketball purist — begs to disagree, believing that it will veer the league away from the principles of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

After all, Cone also serves as Gilas Pilipinas coach and majority of his players are competing in the PBA.

“I’m not a fan. I hope they still change their mind,” said Cone, who emerged as the league’s winningest mentor through the use of Triangle Offense.

“I also think that it will take us further away from FIBA and it will be so tougher for Gilas to adjust in normal competitions.”

Cardel, however believes that it will work to their advantage, stressing that he has enough snipers who can take advantage of the new innovation.

“Actually, all teams are capable of taking advantage of the four-point shot. Magnolia, for example, has Paul Lee who loves to shoot far from the three-point line,” said Cardel, whose squad is one of the only two teams who shot above 35 percent from the three-point line in the previous Philippine Cup.

“But for us, I think we can enjoy it. We have Juami Tiongson and Stanley Pringle who are both capable of hitting those long bombs. Also, Kevin Ferrer is returning. We know he can also nail long three-pointers.”

“So yeah, it’s good. It’s going to be good for our shooters and good for the league. We’re excited to use it, especially in clutch situations.”