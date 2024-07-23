37 mobile clinics now functional

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday reported that there are now 37 functional mobile clinics all over the National Capital Region (NCR) complete hematology, chemistry, X-ray, ultrasound and its own generator set.

According to DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa, the mobile clinic would go to the remote areas where doctors can’t go and it will be given to the governors so that the DoH can also help them with personnel and provide modern primary care to the remotest areas of our geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

He added that they were able to procure a total of 83 mobile clinics that will be distributed soon in Visayas and Mindanao with 38 already distributed in Ilocos Region to Bicol Region, including Cordillera Administrative Region and NCR.