30 domestic flights canceled due to 'Carina'

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that flight operations at St. Basco and Palanan Airports have been suspended due to Typhoon Carina, with all flights canceled.

On Tuesday, as of 1:50 p.m., the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) confirmed that 30 domestic flights and one foreign flight were canceled, while four flights were diverted due to the typhoon.

The cancelled flights are the following:

Shenzhen Airlines (ZH)

• ZH9011/ZH9012 Manila-Shenzhen-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

• 2P2932/2P2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

• 2P2014/2P2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

• 2P2961/2P2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

• 5J504/5J505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

• 5J506/5J507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

• 5J1544/5J1545 Manila-Laoag-Manila

• 5J773/5J774 Manila-Pagadian-Manila

CebGo (DG)

• DG6031/DG6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

• DG6113/DG6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

• DG6055/DG6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• DG6047/DG6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• DG6051/DG6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• DG6117/DG6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

AirSwift (T6)

• T6714/T6715 Manila-Romblon-Manila

Diverted flights due to unfavorable weather in Manila are the following:

▪︎ Cebu Pacific Air (5J)

• 5J 326 Legazpi-Manila diverted to Iloilo

▪︎ AirAsia (Z2)

• Z2712 Kalibo-Manila diverted to Clark

• Z2618 Davao-Manila diverted to Kalibo

▪︎ Malaysian Airlines (MH)

• MH 806 Kuala Lumpur-Manila diverted to Clark.

The airport authority and local airlines remind the traveling public to check their flight status first before going to the airport.