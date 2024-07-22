WHAT MAKES ANDREA BRILLANTES ONE OF TODAY’S FAVORITE CELEB ENDORSERS?

It was a “MELON-tastic” event for all the guests who celebrated the renewal of Blythe (Andrea Brillantes) and Dear Face’s partnership for another two years.

As everyone eagerly waited for the star to arrive, they were smitten by the grand interior setup inspired by a summer in the Hamptons aesthetic. Guests bonded over laughs, good food and an eventful ice breaker session, hosted at the top-tier restaurant, Lore Manila, by chef Tatung Sarthou stated that Beauty Milk Melon remains her top flavor of choice among the wide array of Beauty Milk products, claiming that “it’s really effective.”

“I’m really blessed po to work with people who are easy to work with, sa totoo lang po (to be honest). Wala ako nararamdaman na pressure working with Dear Face. I really appreciate na hinahayaan nila ako i-express kung paano ako gumamit ng Dear Face. Hindi nila ako pinu-push hinahayaan nila ako na natural lang nakikita ko (I don’t feel any pressure working with Dear Face. I really appreciate that they allow me to express how I use Dear Face. They don’t push me; they let me be natural, and that’s what I see). They really trust me,” Andrea said.

Moreover, when chief executive officer and founder Jonah Sison Ramos was asked why the renewed partnership happened even though the existing one hadn’t ended yet, she alluded to the genuine bond that was formed between the two. She added that Blythe is “an effective endorser” who actually converts.

“Si Andrea ang isa sa pinakamagaan namin naka-trabaho na celebrity. Hindi mo na siya kailangan bigyan ng direction eh. Mayroon na siyang initiative. Ang kagandahan sa kanya regular nya ginagamit ang product. It’s very natural for her na mag-content kahit di namin hinihingi (Andrea is one of the easiest celebrities we have worked with. You don’t even need to give her direction. She has initiative. What’s great about her is that she regularly uses the product. It’s very natural for her to create content even without us asking),” said Ramos.

It’s safe to say that this is just the start of a “sunny” collaboration with the star.