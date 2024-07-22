While the onset of the rainy season has given people respite from the hot weather, a small village in Normandy, France that seems to be getting more than a fair share of precipitation has irked its chief executive.

The French weather authority Méteo France has reported 20 percent more rain in June than the 1991 to 2020 norms, The Local reported. Coulonces mayor Daniel Marriere also complained that the weather darkens the sky and homes.

The mayor issued a municipal bylaw ordering that for the months of August, September and October, rain should stop and be replaced by bright sun and a light breeze, according to The Local.

“Parish rectors across northern France are to contribute through top-priority communication with heaven, and will therefore be made responsible for the implementation of this rule,” Marriere added.

Meanwhile, Vermont state Democrat representative Jim Carroll had to deal with a soaked tote bag from January to February, but not because of the rain.

Why the bag he hung in a hallway at the Statehouse got wet almost daily was a mystery until he set up a hidden video camera to find out what was going on.

On 23 and 26 April, the camera caught Carroll’s Republican colleague Rep. Mary Morrissey pouring water from a glass into his bag. Carroll then showed the footage to House Speaker Jill Krowinski, who confronted Morrissey about it.

Exposed, Morrissey apologized to Carroll, saying she was truly ashamed of her actions, NBC News reported. The Republican politician hasn’t said why she poured water into Carroll’s tote bag, according to NBC News.