Urban living through collaborative excellence

In the realm of real estate, strategic partnerships between industry leaders often yield transformative outcomes.

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) is a compelling example of such a collaboration, leveraging the combined expertise of Federal Land Inc. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Federal Land, Inc., with its extensive experience of over five decades, has been a key player in shaping the urban landscape of the Philippines. As part of GT Capital Holdings, a leading conglomerate with a broad range of investments in sectors such as banking, automotive, insurance and infrastructure, Federal Land has consistently pushed the boundaries of urban living. This strong connection to GT Capital Holdings amplifies Federal Land’s impact and reinforces its position as a significant leader in the evolution of city environments.

On the other hand, Nomura has roots extending back to the 1950s. It boasts a strong reputation in Japan's real estate realm, engaging in a range of activities including residential development, leasing, investment management, property brokerage and facility management.

Nomura and Federal Land have embarked on a momentous collaboration to maintain a steadfast commitment to excellence through FNG. Their union brings together a century of combined expertise, a testament to their shared commitment to innovation, quality and customer-centricity.

Brand pillars

FNG's brand pillars reflect the harmonious blend of Japanese innovation and Filipino sensibility. These are underscored by principles of sustainability and forward-thinking design.

Japanese. Drawing inspiration from Nomura's Japanese heritage and expertise in residential development, FNG aims to elevate the living experience in the local real estate market. From project concept and design to the seamless integration of nature into the development, and embracing the Japanese cultural trait of putting clients at the forefront, FNG prioritizes creating spaces that cater to the diverse needs of modern urban dwellers

Innovation. FNG integrates Japanese innovation into its projects through well-thought-out design, architecture and features. This infusion of innovation results in developments that are not only visually appealing but also seamless and comfortable for residents

Collaboration. As a company built on collaboration, FNG will continue to forge partnerships with local and global brands, companies and individuals to better enhance the lives of its future communities.