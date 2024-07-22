Urban living through collaborative excellence

In the realm of real estate, strategic partnerships between industry leaders often yield transformative outcomes.
Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) is a compelling example of such a collaboration, leveraging the combined expertise of Federal Land Inc. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Federal Land, Inc., with its extensive experience of over five decades, has been a key player in shaping the urban landscape of the Philippines. As part of GT Capital Holdings, a leading conglomerate with a broad range of investments in sectors such as banking, automotive, insurance and infrastructure, Federal Land has consistently pushed the boundaries of urban living. This strong connection to GT Capital Holdings amplifies Federal Land’s impact and reinforces its position as a significant leader in the evolution of city environments.
On the other hand, Nomura has roots extending back to the 1950s. It boasts a strong reputation in Japan's real estate realm, engaging in a range of activities including residential development, leasing, investment management, property brokerage and facility management.
Nomura and Federal Land have embarked on a momentous collaboration to maintain a steadfast commitment to excellence through FNG. Their union brings together a century of combined expertise, a testament to their shared commitment to innovation, quality and customer-centricity.
Brand pillars
FNG's brand pillars reflect the harmonious blend of Japanese innovation and Filipino sensibility. These are underscored by principles of sustainability and forward-thinking design.
Japanese. Drawing inspiration from Nomura's Japanese heritage and expertise in residential development, FNG aims to elevate the living experience in the local real estate market. From project concept and design to the seamless integration of nature into the development, and embracing the Japanese cultural trait of putting clients at the forefront, FNG prioritizes creating spaces that cater to the diverse needs of modern urban dwellers
Innovation. FNG integrates Japanese innovation into its projects through well-thought-out design, architecture and features. This infusion of innovation results in developments that are not only visually appealing but also seamless and comfortable for residents
Collaboration. As a company built on collaboration, FNG will continue to forge partnerships with local and global brands, companies and individuals to better enhance the lives of its future communities.
Developments
FNG's commitment to redefining urban living manifests through its noteworthy projects that embody a distinct vision for modern living.
Situated within Federal Land’s 600-hectare Riverpark Community, Yume at Riverpark is a sprawling horizontal residential neighborhood that seamlessly integrates urban conveniences with suburban tranquility. As FNG’s inaugural project in Cavite, Yume at Riverpark aims to be a unique Japanese-inspired haven for families to grow and thrive.
Yume, or "dream" in Japanese, represents the epitome of “freshness” across its 18-hectare residential village. It will offer 296 lots — ranging from 300 to 527 sqm — and at its center, a clubhouse of modern Japanese contemporary design rooted in minimalist principles, clean lines and natural materials. Its Filipino-Japanese architecture is a product of a harmonious collaboration between renowned UDS Japan and the Philippines’ own Ed Calma.
Amenities at Yume include a clubhouse, lounge, function room, multi-purpose hall, wellness spa, swimming pool, pocket parks, kids play area, outdoor fitness areas, multi-purpose court, open lawn and Japanese garden.
Residents can also utilize other features at Riverpark, such as the Riverpark Trails, a 1.8-kilometer bike trail designed for bikers of all experience levels; a Central Park, which serves as a green highway connecting the development’s northern and southern nodes; SM City General Trias, a regional mall that recently broke ground, and a new, human-centric logistics facility.
Underway is the completion of the CALAX Open Canal Interchange in 2025, along with plans for an Adventure Park, partner school and church.
The Observatory Mandaluyong
Situated in Mandaluyong City, The Observatory presents a modern retreat in a strategically advantageous locale at the corner of Pioneer and Sheridan streets leading to EDSA and the BGC-Ortigas Link Bridge.
With unit sizes ranging from compact studios at approximately 28 to 33.5 sqm to expansive penthouses at approximately 155.5 to 205 sqm, this development caters to diverse preferences. The 4.5-hectare mixed-use township features residential towers, retail offerings and an office building that seamlessly integrates modernity with an inviting retreat.
Its amenities include the sky lobby, co-working/business center, yoga studio, fitness gym, entertainment room, function room, swimming pool, children’s pool, children’s play area, pet park, lobby garden and an outdoor lounge.
