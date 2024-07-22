Ukraine soldiers ‘on tour’

Several Ukrainian soldiers have begun a tour of European cities to meet their compatriots living abroad in a bid to counter misinformation on the war against Russia.

Four soldiers from Ukraine’s popular Third Assault Brigade kicked off their meet-and-greets in the Polish capital on Sunday, home to large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, more than two years into the conflict.

“We came to our people in Europe. Because they are our voice in Europe,” Vitaly, a 21-year-old fighter with the callsign Gats, said ahead of the sold-out event in Warsaw.

“If Ukraine fails, Poland will be next, and the Baltic countries. And they need to understand this. Russia will not stop. It will not stop at all,” he told AFP.

He spoke alongside his tourmates at the Odessa Club, a graffiti-tagged arts loft and events space tucked away in an industrial part of downtown Warsaw.

Stops in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Lithuania will follow.

“Did you want to jump in but didn’t know how? Come and ask the professional military in person,” the brigade said on Instagram last week.

“Only the truth about service in the brigade, stories from the front line and a true military vibe,” it added, along with the list of cities.

Vitaly said they wanted to give civilians an accurate picture of the reality on the ground.

“Because they will read Russian fake news on the internet that everything is a mess, that everyone is dead and there is nothing at all,” he said.