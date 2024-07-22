The landscape of the 2024 United States (US) presidential election has fundamentally been altered with President Joe Biden announcing his withdrawal from the race following a disastrous national debate against former President and Republican stalwart Donald Trump, who has emerged stronger after surviving an assassination attempt.

Rooted in concerns about his age and mental fitness, Biden’s decision has propelled Vice President Kamala Harris to the forefront as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, rejuvenating a demoralized electoral base and introducing new dynamics that could reshape the November election in unprecedented ways.

The national debate with Trump underscored fears about Biden’s age and cognitive abilities, leading to mounting pressure from within his party for him to step aside, a move that is only proper for one of a few people who has his fingers on a nuclear trigger.

In a way, the withdrawal has reset the playing field and thrown asunder the Republican’s Trump-Biden playbook. The immediate focus shifts to Harris, who now stands poised to make history as the first female president of the United States, if she gets the party’s and the American people’s nod.

From Biden, who according to his critics is being blessed only by bouts of lucidity (yes, politics, can be cruel), the Democrats have turned the age contest in their favor, with Harris’ relative youth and vigor.

Age matters and, gender, may well count, too, in the end, with Harris as a potential Democratic nominee bringing with her the gender factor, a powerful and emotive element in American politics. Just as Barack Obama’s historic 2008 campaign galvanized voters eager to elect the first Black president, Harris’s campaign could similarly energize voters seeking to shatter another glass ceiling.

The symbolism of Harris’ candidacy, representing both women and minority communities, could serve as a unifying force, rallying diverse segments of the electorate in a way Biden struggled to do. Harris would also enter the race unburdened by the controversies that have dogged Biden.

Unlike Biden, whose campaign was marred by ongoing scrutiny over his son Hunter’s business dealings, Harris presents a cleaner slate. Her tenure as vice president has been marked by a focus on significant issues without the personal controversies that can distract from a candidate’s message and mission.

The argument of incompetence, frequently levied against Biden, also loses traction with Harris as the candidate. Her role as vice president has been largely perceived as supportive and strategic, allowing her to build a reputation free from the direct criticisms aimed at the president. This shift enables the Democratic Party to reframe the narrative around their leadership, emphasizing competence and readiness for the challenges ahead.

Trump, now facing a younger and arguably more dynamic opponent, cannot rely solely on the age and fitness arguments that were central to his campaign against Biden. Harris’ candidacy disrupts the Republican strategy, compelling them to adapt to a new opponent whose strengths lie in her vitality and groundbreaking potential.

Historically, women candidates have faced unique challenges in presidential races, yet they also hold the potential to inspire and mobilize voters in ways their male counterparts might not. Harris’ potential to become the first female president could invigorate the electorate, especially among women and younger voters who may see her as a trailblazer.

The historical parallels with Obama’s candidacy are striking. Just as Obama’s campaign was buoyed by the desire to elect the first Black president, Harris’ campaign can tap into a similar wellspring of enthusiasm. The sense of making history can be a powerful motivator, potentially driving higher voter turnout and engagement.

As the US White House derby dynamics shift, it is crucial to note that Harris, unlike Biden, has not faced significant personal controversies that could undermine her candidacy. Her record as vice president, while not without its criticisms, has been relatively scandal-free. This clean slate allows the Democratic Party to present a candidate focused on policy and vision rather than being mired in personal and familial scandals.

The 2024 presidential race, already extraordinary with a tinge of Hollywood with that Butler, Pennsylvania attempt to kill Trump, has now become one of the most compelling in modern American politics. Biden’s withdrawal and Harris’ ascension have injected new energy and unpredictability into the contest.

The Republicans, with Trump, have been going from strength to strength in the runup to the election. Trump has always been a survivor and is expected not to cower from a more interesting fight with Harris. But is Harris ready to go toe-to-toe with Trump?