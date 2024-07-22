Tondo barangays welcome Isko-Ali tandem?

Amid the swirling reports of a possible team-up between former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Ali Atienza for the 2025 midterm elections, some barangays in Tondo have already expressed their support to the tandem.

This comes as the duo announced their partnership at a lunch meeting in Pasay City attended by officials from all 132 barangays of Tondo’s first district.

Social media posts showed a packed venue filled with supporters chanting “Yorme, Yorme bumalik ka na” (Mayor, Mayor, come back).

The event is seen as a formal declaration of their candidacy for the city’s top two posts in the 2025 elections.

Domagoso has been quietly building his slate for the upcoming elections, reportedly courting members of prominent Manila political clans who previously aligned with his administration.