Strong Group-Pilipinas’ resounding success in the 43rd William Jones Cup is a testament to the grit, skill and unyielding spirit that define Philippine basketball.

The Charles Tiu-mentored squad completed a flawless conquest of the tournament last Sunday amid the raucous applause and jubilant cheers that filled the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Strong Group downed Chinese Taipei-A, 83-79, in overtime to cap an eight-game romp in the tough competition featuring top-caliber clubs from Asia, Europe and the United States.

“Very proud it was a great game. Two really good games against Ukraine and Chinese-Taipei,” said Tiu, who won his third Jones Cup title as a head coach and his first with Strong Group.

“Those were tough, tough games. One of the most fun ones I’ve been part of. Proud of them.”

The victory somehow gave Tiu redemption after falling short in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship final in January.

“We were close in Dubai and suffered a tough heartbreaker. I guess this time around it was meant for us. God is good,” Tiu said.

Former San Miguel Beer import Chris McCullough was the cornerstone for Strong Group’s success averaging 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in eight games.

His efforts not only handed Strong Group the top podium but also rewarded him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and Mythical team selection along with Brandon Gilbeck and Ying-Chun Chen of Chinese Taipei-A, Mouhamed Mbaye of Chinese Taipei-B, and Malaysia’s Joseph Obasa, who played for Ateneo de Manila University in college.

The Strong Group reinforcement joined the likes of Renaldo Balkman and Dewarick Spencer of Mighty Sports, LA Tenorio of Gilas Pilipinas, and Kenneth Duremdes of the RP Centennial Team as MVPs in the Jones Cup.

McCullough lauded his teammates for stepping up after he had a bad outing of just 12 points.

“It’s always the next man up and T (Tajuan Agee) stepped up big tonight! That’s next man up mentally. He picked up my slack and got the job done,” said McCullough, who was a candidate for naturalization by Chinese-Taipei.

Agee led Strong Group with 22 points in the championship match.

Tiu is looking at keeping the same core, composed of Gilas Pilipinas pool players Kiefer Ravena, Jordan Heading, and Rhenz Abando as well as Dennis Fenner Jr., for future competitions.

But having the same pieces will be difficult.