SONA and Carina: several LGUs suspend Monday classes

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have announced class suspensions for Monday, 22 July, 2024, due to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and adverse weather conditions caused by tropical storm Carina.

In Malabon, the local government declared a suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools. The decision, announced on Sunday, 22 July, was made in response to the rains brought by the southwest monsoon, which are expected to be intensified by the approaching storm.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla also announced a suspension of classes at all levels in Cavite province. The announcement was made via his X (Twitter) account this morning.

Quezon City announced on Saturday, 20 July that classes in private schools would be suspended to allow residents to tune in to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s SONA and to avoid heavy traffic expected around the Batasan Pambansa Complex. The city government has also halted Brigada Eskuwela activities, which are preparations for the upcoming school year.

Bataan Governor Joet Garcia announced Sunday evening, 21 July, that all classes in Bataan would be suspended on Monday.