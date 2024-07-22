Senators welcome PBBM’s POGO ban order

Senators on Monday lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on his decisive actions against Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pagcor) that have been linked to various crimes across the country.

In an ambush interview, Senator Loren Legarda congratulated the President for what she described as a “very comprehensive” State of the Nation Address.

“[It was] very comprehensive, especially his statement on the West Philippine Sea, the banning of POGOs, and of course, the contribution of overseas Filipino workers,” Legarda told reporters in an ambush interview a few minutes after Marcos’ third SONA concluded.

“Much work to be done to be able to accomplish everything the President has said. I congratulate him for his hard work,” she added.

Marcos, in his speech, ordered the ban on operations of POGO in the country. He, likewise, reaffirmed the country’s territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea amid Chinese continuous aggression in the area.

Legarda said China would also welcome President Marcos’ pronouncements on the POGO.

“POGOs are banned in China. I think the Chinese government would also welcome this,” she said.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito also welcomed the President’s remarks in his SONA, particularly his stance on the WPS.

“We applaud the President for standing up, [and] for fighting for our sovereignty,” Ejercito said in a separate interview.

He, however, said that he would have wanted to hear more plans from the President about the perennial problems such as transportation and energy.

Nevertheless, he gave the President an eight over ten rating.

‘Honest, realistic’

Senate President Chiz Escudero also lauded Marcos on his SONA, which he described as “honest, realistic, and comprehensive.”

“He discussed many important issues that the public feels strongly about, and I was also glad that he prioritized topics such as agriculture, the price of rice, and, of course, he concluded with the issue of POGO,” he said.

“For me, this aligned well with the remarks I made this morning because President Marcos' speech focused on speeding up, easing, and simplifying the burdens of people's lives,” he added.

He continued: “For me, we should take what we can get instead of complaining about what the President has already given. I also commended Senators Win and Risa for their tireless efforts in pushing forward on this issue.”

‘A win’

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Win Gatchalian viewed the total ban on POGO as a huge feat, not only for the Senate but also for the public.

“This is a huge victory for the entire country,” Hontiveros said in a statement. “As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women who led the investigation into the crimes associated with POGOs, I cannot overstate the joy and relief brought by the ban on POGOs in the country.”

“POGOs have brought innumerable and unspeakable social ills into the country. I commend the President for his resolute pronouncement,” she added.

Hontiveros said the total ban is an “important start in a long journey to hold accountable those who introduced and allowed the spread of the crimes brought by POGOs into our country.”

“We will also ensure a just transition for the Filipino workers employed in POGOs,” she said.

Despite the total ban, the lawmaker said that the Senate hearings on recently raided illegal POGOs would “continue to demand accountability.”

“We will also continue to ensure that we strengthen policies that would prevent industries like POGOs from ever emerging again,” she said.

“Many thanks to all the victim-survivors, whistleblowers, and government agencies that collaborated in our Senate investigation to expose the anomalies surrounding POGOs. We owe you this victory. And to all POGOs — legal or illegal — goodbye,” she added.

For his part, Gatchalian also thanked the President for heeding the call of the public to ban POGOs in the country.

“Finally, after two years, POGOs are banned in our country. That is the policy pronouncement of our President. I shook his hand tightly earlier, and he said to me, ‘I am listening, I hear you.’ It goes to show that our President is listening and hearing the sentiments of the people,” he said in an ambush interview.

“Earlier, he elaborated on human trafficking, money laundering, and torture, and that was his grand finale. We saw that he was given a standing ovation twice for this ban,” he added.

He continued: “That is why I am grateful to him for listening to all of us, and finally, POGOs are banned. I approached him and said, ‘Boss, thank you.’ He replied, ‘Yes, they're banned now. I am listening, I hear you.’”