Senator Go Lauds Marcos' SONA Vision, Emphasizes Need for Swift Implementation

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committees on Health and Sports, has expressed optimism following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered on Monday, July 22. Go commended the administration's comprehensive plans while highlighting the importance of their timely and effective implementation to benefit ordinary Filipinos.

“Sumusuporta naman ako sa mga magagandang programa at plano ng administrasyon. Ngunit mas inaantabayanan ko ang resulta ng mga ito na dapat ay mapapakinabangan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayang Pilipino,” Go asserted in his statement.

"Ang importante talaga sa bawat SONA ay hindi lamang ang salitang binibitawan ng Pangulo, kundi ang aksyon na susunod dito para maisakatuparan ang serbisyong naipapangako sa taumbayan," he pointed out.

Go began his response with a note of gratitude toward President Marcos for his commitment to significantly expand the number of Super Health Centers nationwide.

"Una sa lahat, bilang Chair ng Senate Health Committee, nais kong pasalamatan si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa kanyang pangako na dadagdagan pa ang mga Super Health Centers sa buong bansa sa mga susunod na taon," said Go.

“Isa ito sa matagal na nating ipinaglalaban na mapondohan para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa mga mahihirap at mga naninirahan sa mga liblib at malalayong lugar,” he added.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

The senator further detailed the need for health initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure, strengthening medical assistance programs, improving PhilHealth benefits, and implementing the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

"Kasama na riyan ang pagpaparami ng health facilities, pagpapalakas ng medical assistance programs na nasa loob ng Malasakit Centers na ating itinaguyod, pagpapataas ng benepisyo ng PhilHealth, at ang tamang implementasyon ng Regional Specialty Centers Act na ating pangunahing inisponsor at isa tayo sa nag-akda sa Senado," he added, emphasizing the integral relationship between health and life, "Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino!"

As the Chair of the Senate Sports Committee, Go also expressed his enthusiasm for the administration's push to support health-enhancing sports programs, which he believes should be a key element in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs.

“For me, this must be a key aspect of our continuing fight against illegal drugs. Let us encourage the youth to get into sports, and stay away from vices like illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!” stated Go.

Go also supported the President's announcement of a total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), stressing the importance of prioritizing the welfare of Filipinos.

"Kaisa rin po tayo sa anunsyo ng Pangulo na total ban sa POGO operations sa buong bansa. Nararapat lamang gawing prayoridad ang peace and order at security ng mga Pilipino," Go remarked, aligning his stance with the need for stringent measures to safeguard societal well-being.

The senator then outlined his commitment to vigilantly monitor the administration's promises. These include intensifying support for local agricultural production to combat food security challenges posed by swine flu, addressing inflation, reducing unemployment, enhancing irrigation systems, increasing the availability of affordable food through KADIWA stores, addressing power shortages, and advocating for the Philippines' rights in the West Philippine Sea, among others.

He emphasized the importance of diplomacy in addressing geopolitical challenges saying, “Sana lang ay magawa ito sa mapayapa at diplomatikong paraan. Ayaw natin ng gulo. But what is ours is ours. Ang importante ay maproteksyunan ang buhay at kabuhayan ng bawat Pilipino."

In his statement, Go made a heartfelt appeal to the Executive branch to ensure that helping the nation's most vulnerable remains the top priority of government.

"Nananawagan po ako sa Ehekutibo na tiyaking prayoridad ang pagtulong sa mga mahihirap," he stated, underscoring the administration's responsibility to ensure that no Filipino is left behind or goes hungry.

“Ang importante po: walang maiiwan, walang magugutom na Pilipino,” stressed Go.

The senator also expressed strong support for expanding the benefits and coverage of PhilHealth. He argued that there is indeed potential to enhance the programs provided by PhilHealth to alleviate the burdens faced by less fortunate patients if available funds are utilized properly.

"Suportado rin po natin ang pagtaas sa coverage at benefits ng PhilHealth. Pwede naman pala madagdagan ang mga programs ng PhilHealth, kung tutuusin, para mas mabawasan ang bigat na dala na mahihirap na pasyente,” he said.

Highlighting his oversight role, Go announced his intent to conduct a Senate Hearing to probe the planned transfer of ‘excess funds’ from PhilHealth to the national treasury.

“Sa kabila nito, muli nating iginigiit na dapat talaga ay magamit ang pera at mga programa sa tama. Ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay dapat para sa Health. Ang pondong nakalaan para sa kalusugan ay dapat magamit para sa kalusugan. Ito ang tatalakayin namin sa Senate Hearing ng Committee on Health sa Huwebes,” he announced.

Go expressed hopes that the administration will prioritize these efforts, ensuring that the promises made are not just words but are followed by substantial and impactful actions.

"I hope and pray that the administration will give priority to policies and programs that will directly benefit and uplift the lives of the poor, the helpless, and the hopeless who need government attention the most," Go concluded.