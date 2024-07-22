Senate: Still ‘No’ cha-cha

The Senate of the Philippines would focus on crafting measures that would directly benefit the public, rather than those that cause unnecessary division and political discord.

“In this final regular session of the 19th Congress, following Quezon’s advice, we will set aside items which merely dissipate our energy and divide the public,” Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said in opening for the upper chamber the third regular session of the 19th Congress on Monday.

Escudero was referencing the late President Manuel L. Quezon, who served as the country’s first Senate President more than a century ago.

He announced that pending bills on charter change “will be placed on the back burner and will follow the ordinary and regular process of legislation, if at all.”

“In their stead, bills which can achieve the same results — but without the needless political noise and bickering — will be prioritized. This will allow us to focus our energy on measures which the people truly need,” he said.

“We will tackle items in the common legislative agenda forged with the Executive and those nurtured by both the House and the Senate. For legislation is not a one-way process,” he added.

Escudero, who emerged victorious in the Senate leadership change in May, formally opened the session with all 23 members of the upper chamber present, including himself.

Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara resigned from his post as senator after he was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead the Department of Education.

Escudero emphasized that senators will focus on the common legislative agenda forged with the executive branch and the House of Representatives, pointing out that “legislation is not a one-way process.”

“We are not mere processors of proposals, but also proponents of them. The Senate is at its best when it incubates brave ideas and initiates bold legislation,” he explained.

To ensure legislative effectiveness, Escudero introduced a three-way test for prioritizing bills: “Will it make the lives of our people easier? Will it help us move faster? Will it lighten our people’s burdens?”

“This applies as well to deciding whether we need to legislate in the first place,” he said. “For the Senate does not only propose new laws, it also disposes of needless or obsolete ones.”

Protect VP Duterte

Senator Imee Marcos, the eldest sister of the President, led the Senate in prayer after Escudero banged the gavel to officially call to order the opening session.

Imee sought protection from God for Vice President Sara Duterte, who chose to skip her brother’s third State of the Nation Address after resigning from the Cabinet.

She also prayed for the success of the noble intentions of her brother against individuals she described as “self-serving” that are surrounding the President.

“Protect Vice President Inday Sara Duterte. Ensure the success of the noble intentions of my brother, President Bongbong Marcos, against the self-serving individuals around him,” she said in Filipino.