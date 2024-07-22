Railways connect dots for economy

An accessible and efficient railway system is crucial for driving the economy forward as it enhances connectivity by helping reduce transportation costs and facilitate the swift movement of people.

Aside from generating employment opportunities, an efficient train system also attracts investments to support other crucial projects and supports urbanization — all of which boost economic activity.

Thus, the Marcos administration has pledged to allocate resources and invest in enhancing the nation’s railway sector.

Despite these efforts, some projects have not met their original completion deadlines due to various factors.

At this point, two years into the Marcos administration’s tenure, it is important to assess the current state of the Philippine railway sector.

Perhaps, one of the most ambitious projects this government — past and present administrations alike — has ever embarked on is the construction of the country’s first-ever underground railway.

ROW woes hound subway

According to the Department of Transportation (DoTr), the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) has reached “significant progress” in its construction.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan told reporters early this month that the subway project has reached 14.48 percent of its target completion as of the end of May.

Yet, the project, as per no less than Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, cannot fully take off as government regulators still struggle to secure the right-of-way (RoW) of properties and assets needed for the train’s alignment.

“There is one station that is supposed to be built on a property owned by the Department of Education, considered an important cultural property. We will resolve that first because that’s one of the major issues we face right now,” Bautista said.

Bautista added that several homeowners oppose the subway’s alignment, which will pass through their properties.

The DoTr chief also noted that the unresolved RoW issues also affected the awarding of the remaining civil works contract packages for the subway project.

Nonetheless, he said the agency will still target to award the Contract Packages, or CP, 105, 108 and 109 by the third quarter of the year.

CP 1015 involves the underground stations in Kalayaan Avenue and Bonifacio Global City, CP 108 covers Lawton and Senate-DepEd stations, and CP 109 involves the construction of the NAIA Terminal 3 station.

The entire MMSP involves the construction of a depot and a 33-kilometer railway line consisting of 17 stations that will connect Valenzuela City to Pasay City with a spur line to Ninoy Aquino International Airport, or NAIA, Terminal 3.

Once operational, the subway could reduce travel time from Valenzuela to NAIA from one hour and 30 minutes to just 35 minutes. It is designed to serve more than half a million passengers daily.

NSCR moves forward

Aside from the MMSP, the DoTr also reported that the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project has also gained significant headway. It is now in the “advanced stages across” the alignment and is expected to benefit about 800,000 passengers daily in its opening year.

As of the end of May, the Tutuban to Malolos segment was 42.10 percent complete; the Malolos to Clark segment was 31.25 percent complete; and the Manila to Calamba segment was 5.87 percent complete.

Notably, the Balagtas (Bulacan) station of the NSCR is nearly 95 percent complete, with full installation of the station’s other facilities expected by the first quarter of 2025.

At the station’s platform, a polytetrafluoroethylene membrane serves as the roof. This material, widely utilized in numerous Japanese train stations, offers exceptional resistance to high temperatures, and chemical corrosion, and is known for its ease of maintenance.

Uniquely employed for the first time in a railway station within the country, this roofing membrane exhibits lightweight and flexible characteristics, along with light transmission properties. Consequently, the translucent roof facilitates the illumination of the platform through natural light during the daytime, reducing the need for electrical lights.

Facilities at the 180-meter-long Balagtas station include a concourse and platform, two elevators, six escalators, and gender-inclusive facilities such as PWD and senior citizen accessibilities.

As of the end of June, the 14-hectare NSCR Malanday depot housing four major buildings and various facilities, including an Operation Control Center (OCC), was 72.1 percent complete.

More connections

Aside from the two big-ticket projects, the DoTr said that as of May, the Unified Grand Central Station was 81.42 percent complete and will connect four railway lines in Metro Manila: LRT 1, serving commuters in the west and south; MRT 3, serving the central area; MRT 7, serving the north; and the Subway Project, serving the eastern side.

Meanwhile, the MRT 3 Rehabilitation Project is 83.11 percent complete. This project involves restoring the existing Metro Rail Transit Line 3 to its design condition, which is expected to reduce travel time from one hour and 15 minutes to 45 minutes and increase capacity from 300,000 to 600,000 passengers per day.

The LRT 1 Cavite Extension Project, on the other hand, was 73.50 percent complete. This extension of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 involves constructing an additional 11.7 kilometers with eight stations connecting Pasay to Bacoor, Cavite, expected to reduce travel time from one hour and 10 minutes to 25 minutes and accommodate an additional 300,000 passengers daily, bringing the total to 800,000.

As for the MRT Line 7, the report as of May showed that it was already 70.98 percent complete, spanning 22 kilometers and connecting dense areas of northeast Metro Manila with 14 stations from North Avenue, Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan — cutting travel time from 2-3 hours to 35 minutes and serving 300,000 to 800,000 passengers daily.

The MRT Line 4 and PNR South-Long Haul Project are in their pre-construction stages, and the Mindanao Railway Project Phase I is in the project development phase.

Through its focus on railway enhancements, the government aims to transform the commuting experience, alleviate traffic congestion, and bolster economic expansion. These improvements will facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of individuals and cargo, unlocking new avenues for growth and development.

Despite these promising developments, it remains crucial for the public to monitor whether these initiatives will materialize and yield tangible results before the conclusion of the Marcos administration’s term in 2028.

In the upcoming report to the public, will the President put a spotlight on these projects?