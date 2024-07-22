PNP creates task force to probe fake PBBM video

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday instructed the Philippine National Police to form a task force to trace the originator of a fabricated video depicting a man allegedly using drugs resembling President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

During a press briefing with PNP Chief Rommel Marbil, Abalos emphasized the stark disparities in facial features between the individual in the video and the President himself.

“In my assessment of the video, I do not believe that the person shown is the President. From my long acquaintance with him, his features are not like this,” he stated.

The video purportedly emerged from a Maisug gathering in Los Angeles, California. Abalos urged the public to exercise critical judgment to evade falling victim to fake news and videos disseminated on social media. Perpetrators of the false video could potentially face charges under Republic Act 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

In response, the Department of National Defense (DND) issued a statement condemning the bogus video.

"The evidently fabricated video circulating from a MAISUG assembly in Los Angeles is yet another malicious attempt to undermine the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. They will not succeed!," the DND statement asserted.

It further characterized the "fake video" released in the United States as "a cowardly act" by the uploader to evade Philippine legal jurisdiction.

"We call upon the relevant US authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible for this reprehensible act," the Defense Department concluded.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DoJ) announced its firm commitment to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for the dissemination of a deceptive video.

In a statement, DoJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano emphasized the department's dedication to upholding the law and pursuing legal action against the perpetrators of this deceitful act.

“We call on all citizens to exercise vigilance and rely on verified sources of information. Let us work together to uphold the integrity of our nation and address the genuine challenges we face,” said Clavano.

The DoJ strongly condemned the circulation of a fake video involving President Marcos, asserting that the production and dissemination of such false information are not only irresponsible but also illegal under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code.

This article stipulates that publishing false news that may endanger public order or damage the State's interest or credit is a criminal offense.

The timing of the video's release just before the President's State of the Nation Address suggests a deliberate attempt to undermine the President's credibility and the importance of his upcoming speech.

“This malicious act undermines public trust and poses a threat to public order by spreading misinformation,” Clavano remarked.

He further urged individuals and groups to refrain from such divisive acts that detract from addressing the country's real issues. Disseminating false information only serves to sow confusion and division among the public, ultimately harming the State's interests and credibility.

Regarding the video's origin, Clavano stated, “We are still determining whether the video originated domestically or abroad. We will address this matter as it unfolds.”

Both the DND and the National Security Council (NSC) strongly denounced the dissemination of the “deepfake” video.

The DND condemned the deliberate release of the fabricated video from a MAISUG gathering in Los Angeles as a cowardly attempt to evade Philippine jurisdiction, urging US authorities to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the NSC labeled the video a fabricated and malicious hoax aimed at tarnishing the President’s reputation, condemning it as a calculated attempt to sow political instability and pledging to defend democratic institutions against such attacks.