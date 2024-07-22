PNP arrests blackmailer with GCash help

The Philippine National Police Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 (PNP RACU 7) in Cebu City has arrested an alleged "sextortionist" with the help of the finance app GCash.

Sextortion involves threatening to circulate explicit photos and videos of a person if demands for money or favors are not met. Offenders face serious criminal charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The suspect, Jhon Lloyd Gabunaga, is facing the criminal charge of "grave coercion" and could be imprisoned for up to six years after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend that he would share her sensitive photos and videos through social media if she failed to meet his demands.

The arrest was made possible by the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and GCash. Specific methods of information exchange were not disclosed.

GCash warned the public that illegal actions online could lead to criminal offenses resulting in fines and imprisonment.

"Our goal is to establish a safe cyberspace to build a truly inclusive digital economy. Our police officers can only take action if they receive a complaint. Thus, we encourage everyone to report acts of cybercrime, fraud, and scams so that perpetrators can be dealt with," said GCash vice president for corporate communications Gilda Maquilan.

The public is urged to report all acts of scam, fraud, and cybercrime to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) hotline at (02) 8414-1560 or 0998-598-8116.