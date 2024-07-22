Pinoys keep soft spot for Japan-made cars

If there’s any doubt about the Japanese’s lingering influence on the Filipinos, all you have to do is look out the streets.

Despite the deluge of Chinese brands and the prevailing presence of the American and European cars, the Philippines’ main roads are dotted with the good, old, Japanese brands.

Household names like Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Honda, Suzuki and Isuzu carved a niche on the Pinoy motoring psyche that just refused to be blown over by the rapidly changing mobility landscape.

After all, Japanese car brands have long been synonymous with innovation, reliability and cutting-edge technology.

From sleek city cars to rugged SUVs and powerful pickups, these vehicles left their mark on the local automotive market.

Of all these brands, Toyota leads the pack.

Undoubtedly, Toyota reigns supreme as the top-selling car brand in the Philippines.

Renowned for its durability, fuel efficiency and extensive service network, Toyota vehicles — from the compact Vios to the robust Fortuner and innovative hybrids like the Prius — have captured the hearts of Filipino drivers.

The brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a market leader.

Performance and style

On a pricey spectrum, Honda is also among the active brands here in the country.

With its lineup of reliable sedans, versatile SUVs and sporty models like the Civic and CR-V, continues to appeal to Filipinos seeking performance and style.

Known for its advanced engineering and emphasis on driver-centric features, Honda vehicles offer a blend of comfort, efficiency and driving pleasure that resonates with a wide demographic.

For the Pinoy motorist, a Nissan vehicle would always have superior interior features — including its air-conditioning.

Nissan has carved a niche in the Philippine market with its diverse range of vehicles, including the popular Navara pickup, the stylish Terra SUV and the iconic Nissan Patrol.

Emphasizing innovation and technological advancement, Nissan vehicles combine robust performance with smart connectivity features, appealing to both urban commuters and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Of course, Mitsubishi has always been close to the hearts of the Pinoy automotive follower.

Mitsubishi’s legacy in the Philippines is deeply rooted in its lineup of rugged SUVs and dependable trucks. Models, such as the Montero Sport and the Strada pickup, are celebrated for their off-road capabilities, reliability and practicality.

Mitsubishi’s commitment to safety and performance ensures that its vehicles are well-suited for the Philippine terrain and driving conditions.

Isuzu has a strong presence in the Philippines, primarily known for its durable and reliable commercial vehicles, such as trucks and pickups. Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) not only sells vehicles but also provides after-sales services and parts.

Some popular models include the Isuzu D-MAX pickup truck and the Isuzu mu-X SUV, which are favored for their robust performance and utility. Isuzu vehicles are widely used in various industries including logistics, agriculture and construction.