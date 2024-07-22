Phl 'to assert our rights' after China sea deal

Manila insisted Monday it will continue to "assert our rights" over a hotspot South China Sea reef, after reaching a deal with Beijing for resupplying Filipino troops stationed on a grounded warship.

The Philippine foreign ministry also rejected suggestions by China that the "provisional arrangement" announced Sunday required Manila to give Beijing "prior notification" and verification of deliveries to the BRP Sierra Madre on Second Thomas Shoal.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including Second Thomas Shoal, which lies about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

"The principles and approaches laid out in the agreement were reached through a series of careful and meticulous consultations between both sides that paved the way for a convergence of ideas without compromising national positions," foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza said in a statement.

"The (Chinese foreign ministry) spokesperson's statement therefore regarding prior notification and on-site confirmation is inaccurate," Daza said.

Daza said the Philippines "will continue to assert our rights and jurisdiction in our maritime zones," including Second Thomas Shoal.

The fish-rich shoal has been a focus of violent clashes between Chinese and Philippine ships in recent months as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

A Filipino sailor lost a thumb in the latest June 17 confrontation when Chinese coast guard members wielding knives, sticks and an axe foiled a Philippine Navy attempt to resupply its troops.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday Beijing had agreed to an arrangement with the Philippines over Filipino resupply missions "based on our principled position" that the shoal was part of Chinese territory.

"Should the Philippines need to send living necessities to the personnel living on the warship, China is willing to allow it in a humanitarian spirit if the Philippines informs China in advance and after on-site verification is conducted," the spokesperson said.

But it would "absolutely not accept" the delivery of large amounts of construction materials to the ship and attempts to "build fixed facilities or permanent outpost".

The resupply arrangement followed talks with Beijing this month when the countries agreed to "de-escalate tensions" and increase the number of communication channels to resolve maritime disagreements between them.

A handful of Filipino troops are stationed on the decrepit BRP Sierra Madre that was deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila's claims to the area.

They require frequent resupplies for food, water and other necessities as well as transport for personnel rotations.