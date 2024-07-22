Phl-China deal on Ayungin Shoal done in good faith — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the provisional arrangement between the Philippines and China for the country’s rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal was aboveboard.

Despite the agreement with China, the department maintained that the country’s position in Ayungin Shoal was consistent and anchored on international law.

“I want to stress that the agreement was concluded with the clear understanding by both sides that it will not prejudice our respective national positions,” the DFA said in a statement.

“For the Philippines, this means that we will continue to assert our rights and jurisdiction in our maritime zones as entitled under UNCLOS, including in Ayungin Shoal which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf,” it added.

It continued: “Nonetheless, in our desire to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and to manage differences in a peaceful manner, we emphasize that the agreement was done in good faith”

The statement was made in response to the Foreign Ministry of China’s remarks that its principled position on the Ayungin Shoal, which they referred to as Ren’ai Jiao, was relayed to the Philippine side for the provisional agreement.

Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of China, insisted on their claims on Ayungin Shoal, which is located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, and part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Mao said that their principled position consists of three points.

First, China said that the Philippines must tow away the BRP Sierra Madre and ensure that it would not deploy personnel or erect facilities on Ayungin Shoal.

Second, China would allow the Philippines to deliver living necessities to the grounded warship if the latter would inform it in advance and after on-site verification. It noted that the entire resupply mission shall be monitored.

Lastly, China said it would “absolutely not accept it and will resolutely stop” the Philippines should it attempt to “send large amount of construction materials to the warship and attempt to build fixed facilities or permanent outpost.”

‘Inaccurate’

Responding to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement, the DFA said that the supposed notification and on-site confirmation in the agreement were “inaccurate.”

“We take note of the statement of the MFA spokesperson regarding the agreement reached on the rotation and resupply to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal,” it said.

“The principles and approaches laid out in the agreement were reached through a series of careful and meticulous consultations between both sides that paved the way for a convergence of ideas without compromising national positions. The spokesperson’s statement therefore regarding prior notification and on-site confirmation is inaccurate,” it added.

On Sunday, the department announced that the Philippines and China have agreed on an arrangement for the country’s rotation and resupplying mission to the BRP Sierra Madre.

According to the DFA, the “understanding” was achieved after a “series of consultations following the frank and constructive discussions between the two sides during the 9th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Manila on 2 July 2024.”

“Both sides continue to recognize the need to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and manage differences through dialogue and consultation and agree that the agreement will not prejudice each other’s positions in the South China Sea,” it said.