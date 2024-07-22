PerSONAfied!

The State of the Nation Address (SoNA) is one of most anticipated and awaited events in the country. What is now regarded as the “runway of the moment” has become an unapologetic platform for both seasoned and upcoming local designers and artists — a grandstanding banner of premium artisanal masterpieces but. more importantly, a firm and fearless style statement on patriotism.

It is inspiring to see the leaders of the land wear our culture with honor and pride. After all, they exemplify what is the best for the people.

Philippine fashion today is an infinite treasure trove of possibilities. Freedom of expression is unbounded as style revels in individuality — celebrating the beauty of uniqueness. Our country’s rich, natural and artistic resources are fashioned and woven into outstanding works of art.

This year’s parade of designer creations presented many standouts, from the simple to extraordinary. One thing was evident: the strong aura of confidence by the wearer. It wasn’t the clothes that made the man, but the man who made the clothes. It was not “who wore who,” but “who looked good in who.”

SONA has become a runway to reality bites — insightful of one’s style personification, the state of our nation and the future of fashion.Marga Nograles in Puey Quiñones.