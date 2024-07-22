PBBM commits to boosting education budget

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. reiterated his administration’s steadfast commitment to increasing the education and training budget during his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

He stressed the importance of enhancing digital education to align Filipino learners with ASEAN standards.

"We are aiming for universal access to computers, smart TVs, essential programs, digital books, and reliable power and Internet," Marcos stated.

He underscored the integration of digitalization and solar-powered electricity as standard features in all schools.

Marcos also pledged to streamline textbook production, reducing the process from three years to one to ensure the timely availability of updated materials.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara faces the challenge of overseeing learning recovery and enhancing education quality nationwide, particularly addressing proficiency gaps highlighted in recent assessments.

"Our education system must ensure holistic development, not just literacy," Marcos emphasized, attributing educational quality to teachers' competence and dedication.

Recognizing teachers as the cornerstone of the system, Marcos announced an expanded career progression system aimed at professional development and promoting career growth within the teaching and school administration tracks.

Highlighting the international recognition of Philippine higher education, Marcos noted 87 institutions in global rankings, with significant increases in enrollment across public and private higher education and technical-vocational education sectors.

"TVET graduates achieve high employability rates, crucial for sustaining employment levels," Marcos emphasized, citing collaborative efforts to integrate TVET into the Senior High School curriculum.

Marcos launched the Filipinnovation and Malikhaing Pinoy programs to foster innovation in IT and creative industries, addressing global demands and promoting local talent.

He celebrated 33 Philippine universities in the WURI Global Top 300 innovative universities, acknowledging achievements like Mabalacat City College's Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year and Samar State University's pioneering R&D projects.