Olympic medalist joins Protech netfest

An Olympic medalist will be around to raise the level of play when the 2nd Protech 2024 Open Badminton Tournament unwraps on 9 August at the Dragonsmash Badminton Center in Makati.

Malaysian superstar Chan Peng Soon will test the mettle of the country’s best netters as he serves as a special guest player in the prestigious event that is sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD).

The 36-year-old Chan is a silver medalist in the mixed doubles event of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Together with Go Liu Ling, he enjoyed the highest world ranking in mixed doubles at No. 3 before formally retiring last May.

‘We are thrilled to host the 2nd Protech 2024 Open Badminton Tournament, now sanctioned by PBAD.’

Aside from staking national ranking points, the Protech 2024 Open also aims to promote badminton as well as encourage athletic excellence and foster community engagement among the participants.

Players of all skill levels — from grassroots to amateur enthusiasts to seasoned professionals — are invited to participate in various categories including the aged category, open category, and social level category.

The highlights of this tournament are the awarding of cash prizes and trophies for winners in each category, national ranking points for open and aged categories, exhibition matches and a meet-and-greet session with Chan Peng Soon, and a raffle draw with exciting prizes for attendees.

“We are thrilled to host the 2nd Protech 2024 Open Badminton Tournament, now sanctioned by PBAD. The presence of Chan Peng Soon as our special guest will undoubtedly elevate the competition and inspire all participants,” said Ric Dizon, president of Protech Philippines.

“The Protech 2024 Open is not just a competition, but a celebration of the spirit of badminton,” Rav Valdez, the tournament’s deputy director, said.