Okada master chef Dicky Suen showcases artistry in Manila

Chef Dicky Suen is making waves at Okada Manila's premier Chinese restaurant, Red Spice, bringing to bear his varied background and Hong Kong upbringing. With a deep passion for authentic Cantonese cuisine, Chef Suen nonetheless brings a fresh and innovative approach to traditional dishes. His culinary journey, marked by dedication and expertise, promises an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of China.

Chef Suen's culinary artistry at Red Spice includes standout dishes like Stir-fried Scallops with Seasonal Vegetables in XO Sauce, Steamed Grouper in Superior Sauce, Barbeque Pork Shoulder with Honey, Crispy Shrimp Cheung Fan, and traditional Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls. Each dish is a testament to his skill, blending the rich, umami flavors of Cantonese cuisine with modern culinary techniques.

“Red Spice is a celebration of authentic Chinese cuisine, brought to life by the incredible talent of Chef Dicky Suen,” said Andreas Balla, Vice President for Food and Beverage at Okada Manila.

“His dedication to his craft and his ability to create dishes that resonate with our guests are truly remarkable. At Red Spice, every meal is a masterpiece that reflects his passion and expertise,” he added.

With over 40 dining options spanning global cuisines, Okada Manila has launched its new campaign, "Beyond Flavors, A Feast for the Soul." This initiative aims to enhance the dining experience at Okada Manila, emphasizing both culinary enjoyment and deeper emotional satisfaction. Each restaurant, from La Piazza to Ginza Nagaoka, offers a distinct culinary journey.

Guests can expect a combination of refined ambiance and exceptional service, with meals crafted using high-quality ingredients. The campaign highlights Okada Manila's commitment to a comprehensive dining experience, where each dish tells a story and every meal is an opportunity to savor life's pleasures. Chef Dicky Suen exemplifies this approach at Red Spice, bringing his extensive experience and culinary skill to the forefront of the dining experience.