New PhilHealth beneficiaries bared

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will introduce new benefits next year for families with children who have disabilities.

The new PWD benefits will further ensure a better future for Filipinos with disabilities, following the government’s launch of livelihood programs for this group.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the new PhilHealth beneficiaries during his third State of the Nation Address at the Batasan.

“Our PWDs can rest assured of the government’s effective implementation of beneficial policies and programs that will guarantee equitable opportunities, special interventions, and incentives for them,” he said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the amendments to the Magna Carta for PWDs in 2019. The new law requires health assistance for all PWDs in the country.

Marcos announced the new benefits for persons with disabilities ahead of the conclusion of the National Disability Rights Week on Tuesday, 23 July.